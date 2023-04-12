An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)

An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)

BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern B.C.

Heliskiers were touring north of Stewart, B.C.

An avalanche in northwestern B.C. killed one heliskier and left three others injured Tuesday afternoon (April 11).

A group of five was touring around a remote mountain lodge about 150 kilometres north of Stewart when they were caught in the slide, Last Frontier Heliskiing said in a statement. Three of them were injured and one died.

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded with three ambulance crews to the area at 3:37 p.m. and took one person to hospital via air ambulance. It didn’t comment on the condition of any of the other skiers.

Last Frontier Heliskiing said they are working with authorities as the incident is reviewed.

“Our thoughts are with families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death.

Tuesday’s fatality brings the total number of avalanche deaths in B.C. this season to 13.

Experts warned near the start of the season that it would be a particularly dangerous one because of weak layers of snow buried beneath heavier ones. They said such conditions hadn’t been seen since 2003, when a record 29 people died in avalanches across Canada.

In an average year, Avalanche Canada says about 10 people are killed nationwide. March is typically the deadliest.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s avalanche conditions highly risky, haven’t been seen in 2 decades

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsDeath

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pay, unpredictability top concerns for B.C. ride-hail and food delivery workers: report

Just Posted

Sonya from Aldergrove Financial and Patsy Homan of the Aldergrove Community Garden committee proudly showed off their lettuce harvested for the Aldergrove Food Bank in 2021. (Special to The Star)
Rebuilt Aldergrove community garden plots coming this growing season

Fraser Valley Rush team members celebrated their Pacific region championship over the Easter weekend in Red Deer. Up next, the Esso Cup. (Fraser Valley Rush on Facebook)
Fraser Valley Rush punch ticket to Esso Cup

Fort Langley-based Abreast With FORTitude dragonboat team won medals in every regatta they entered in 2022. They are looking to do it again, as a new season gets underway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley’s Abreast With FORTitude dragonboat rowers are back in the water for a new season

Coffee with a Cop, an informal way for residents and police to meet and chat, is being held at multiple location throughout Langley Township and City this April. (Langley RCMP/Special to Langley Advance Times)
‘Coffee with a Cop’ offers Langley residents and officers an opportunity for in-person chats