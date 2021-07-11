3,000 BC Hydro customers lost power in Langley

Update: power was reported restored by 12:03 p.m.
Hydro said the outage was related to a contractor (non BCH) doing work that “created a fault in the circuit.”
BC Hydro had to investigate to make sure everything was safe before reenergizing,” a Hydro spokesperson said.
Power was fully restored at 12:03 pm.
Close to 3,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley lost power at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Affected area is west of 272nd Street, north of 30th Avenue, east of 240th Street and south of 56th Avenue, a BC Hydro update said.
We're aware of the outage near #LangleyBC impacting 2,985 customers. Crews are on their way and updates are available on: https://t.co/b5GJxs4OJm pic.twitter.com/k0PIdjjHLn
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 11, 2021
BC Hydro said crews have been dispatched.
READ ALSO: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro
READ ALSO: Langley was one of the hardest hit during Lower Mainland windstorm, BC Hydro says
Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.