3,000 BC Hydro customers lost power in Langley

Sunday outage fixed in less than an hour

Update: power was reported restored by 12:03 p.m.

Hydro said the outage was related to a contractor (non BCH) doing work that “created a fault in the circuit.”

BC Hydro had to investigate to make sure everything was safe before reenergizing,” a Hydro spokesperson said.

Power was fully restored at 12:03 pm.

Close to 3,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley lost power at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Affected area is west of 272nd Street, north of 30th Avenue, east of 240th Street and south of 56th Avenue, a BC Hydro update said.

BC Hydro said crews have been dispatched.

