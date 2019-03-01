RCMP on scene of a shooting on Victor Street near Bole Avenue in Chilliwack on Feb. 26. The female in her 40s shot was pronounced dead on March 1. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress) RCMP on scene of a shooting on Victor Street near Bole Avenue on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

BREAKING: Chilliwack shooting Tuesday is now a homicide

IHIT on the case after woman in her 40s dies in hospital three days after incident

Three days after a shooting in Chilliwack, the case is now a homicide.

A woman in her 40s who was said to be in critical condition after the Tuesday incident succumbed to her injuries, according to Chilliwack RCMP late Friday.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now on the case of the city’s first homicide of 2019.

The woman in her 40s was found at the house on Victor Street between Bole and Cleveland avenues with life-threatening injuries after the report of a shooting at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Two broken windows on the house on Victor Street where there was a shooting on Feb. 26 that left a woman in her 40s in critical condition. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Police were on the scene until Thursday afternoon and two broken windows were visible at the front of the house.

• READ MORE: WATCH: Shooting reported in downtown Chilliwack

No arrests have been made, and the Chilliwack RCMP do not believe this was a random incident.

• READ MORE: Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Watch www.theprogress.com or more updates on this story as details are made available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

