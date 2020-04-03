BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

First Abbotsford care home to have confirmed COVID-19 case

A resident of Abbotsford’s Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fraser Health’s SWAT team is on site and the health authority says patients and families are being notified.

Worthington Pavilion provides “rehabilitation and recovery services for patients with musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions so that they may safely return home following hospitalization,” according to Fraser Health.

Officials are speaking to the media at 11:30 a.m.

In a statement, Fraser Health said: “Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit. Fraser Health is working with the staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, patients and families.”

“To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at the Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit will not be working at any other facility.”

COVID-19 has been diagnosed in more than a dozen different residential care facilities around the province, although most of those sites have seen only one or two cases.

More to come

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. business groups warn revenues down 50-75% during COVID-19
Next story
Layoffs at Langley Township as COVID crisis takes jobs

Just Posted

Layoffs at Langley Township as COVID crisis takes jobs

Full time employees have not yet been affected by the crisis

How to report those not practising social distancing in the Langley Township

Fraser Health officials will screen calls, refer some to Township bylaw officers

WEATHER: Flurries, rain, sun, cloud and risk of hail, Langley’s weekend forecast

Temperatures will reach a high of 9 C on Friday

UPDATED: Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

Online comments suggest the firefighters were not tested for COVID-19 but directed to self-isolate

Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

‘Stay home. It’s working,’ says ER doctor in a Q&A discussion, ‘And please don’t worry.’

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

She resigned her cabinet post during RCMP investigation

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

First Abbotsford care home to have confirmed COVID-19 case

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Captain America joins friendly Abbotsford Spider-Man to take down trash

Local garbage crew bringing smiles to city amid pandemic

Most Read