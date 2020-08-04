The B.C. Day weekend fire burns outside of Harrison Hot Springs. As of Tuesday morning, the fire grew overnight from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares, raging out of control. (Contributed Photo/Rob Quiring).

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

The wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs is now listed as out of control as of Tuesday morning.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire was originally discovered on Sunday, August 2. On Monday it burned through 1.5 hectares approximately 4 kilometres off of Sts’ailes Forest Service Road. It has since grown “out of control” according to wildfire officials and has grown to 10 hectares.

The fire is reportedly human-caused.

Witnesses report helicopters and water bombers have flown over the scene in an effort to contain the blaze.

More to come.

