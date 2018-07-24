BREAKING: IHIT investigates death of seven-year-old

Officers are in Langley after the death of a child in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

Officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are in Willoughby looking into the death of a seven-year-old.

Details are limited at this point, but IHIT just reported a few minutes ago that they’re in Langley, in the 20000 block of 68th Avenue, for the death of a child.

“No risk to public safety,” the team reported.

Langley Mounties could not comment on the investigation.

• Stay tuned for more details as they come available

