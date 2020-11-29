BREAKING: Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

A Langley church has been fined $2,300 for defying a provincial ban on holding services ordered by the provincial health officer.

RCMP were called to the Calvary church in the 9600 block of 201 Street around 9 a.m. today (Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020) to investigate a report that in-person services were being held.

Cpl. Holly Largy said officers found an in-person service was in progress.

“They [the church members] were given an opportunity to disperse, which they declined,” Largy said.

That was when the fine was issued.

Police made a second trip to the church later in the day, but found there was no in-person service in progress, only a virtual one.

The ban was ordered in response to an increase in COVID-19 transmission in B.C.

More to come.



