BREAKING: Major police presence in Aldergrove after gunshots allegedly ring out

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

Langley RCMP and Township firefighters were called to 264 Street and 56 Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday for what is rumored by neighbours to be a shooting in or near the Gloucester McDonalds at 26454 56 Ave.

“We were sitting on our back porch when we heard between eight and a dozen shots,” said Karen Hobbis, a resident who lives just one block from the intersection.

“We weren’t totally positive they were gunshots,” Hobbis admitted about the popping sounds.

But “within five minutes there were sirens and everybody started coming. There has to be at least a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and I believe I heard ambulance from the siren sounds,” Hobbis reported.

Another Aldergrove resident in the area noted the heavy police presence and another was able to capture a blurry photo of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

When contacted via phone, an employee at McDonalds confirmed that emergency vehicles were on scene but said they could not comment further.

One Langley RCMP member wasn’t able to comment due to it being an active investigation but said that it is likely the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will release a report on the incident shortly.

More details to come as they emerge–

Previous story
U.S. vaping concerns loom as Canada legalizes pot devices

Just Posted

BREAKING: Major police presence in Aldergrove after gunshots allegedly ring out

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Aldergrove contributes greatly to record-breaking Cruise-In

It was the first Langley Good Times Cruise-In where cars were turned away

VIDEO: Langley Good Times Cruise-In was one for the record books

For the first time, organizers had to turn cars away

VIDEO: Former TWU soccer player Paul Hamilton named to Canada West Hall Of Fame

Becomes first Spartan from Langley university to be admitted to CW

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects rainbow crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

‘We need to talk’: Fraser Valley mountain biking group addresses rogue trail builders

Instagram photo of rogue trail feature prompts Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers response

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

Digital strategies can translate to physical business

Brick and mortar stores and online marketing work hand in hand, local entrepreneurs say

Most Read