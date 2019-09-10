BREAKING: Major police presence in Aldergrove after gunshots allegedly ring out

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

Langley RCMP and Township firefighters were called to 264 Street and 56 Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday for what is rumored by neighbours to be a shooting in or near the Gloucester McDonalds at 26454 56 Ave.

“We were sitting on our back porch when we heard between eight and a dozen shots,” said Karen Hobbis, a resident who lives just one block from the intersection.

“We weren’t totally positive they were gunshots,” Hobbis admitted about the popping sounds.

But “within five minutes there were sirens and everybody started coming. There has to be at least a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and I believe I heard ambulance from the siren sounds,” Hobbis reported.

Another Aldergrove resident in the area noted the heavy police presence and another was able to capture a blurry photo of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

When contacted via phone, an employee at McDonalds confirmed that emergency vehicles were on scene but said they could not comment further.

One Langley RCMP member wasn’t able to comment due to it being an active investigation but said that it is likely the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will release a report on the incident shortly.

More details to come as they emerge–