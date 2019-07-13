VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Police have cordoned off the area of 203 Street and 56 Avenue in Langley City following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.
Langley RCMP said a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital.
According to one eyewitness account, two men got into a fight outside the corner convenience store around 3 a.m.
