At least three cruisers were seen next to Value Village, and one man was taken into custody

Police have cordoned off part the Highland Plaza mall Friday afternoon.

At least five police cruisers converged on the Langley City mall just after 2 p.m. today.

One man appears to have been taken into custody, but could be overheard saying “you’ve got the wrong guy,” to police.

The takedown took place between Value Village and the former Scotiabank location.

• More to come