Budget plan calls for greater tax increase next year in Langley Township

This year’s proposed 3.99 per cent property tax increase in Langley Township could be followed by a 7.51 per cent hike next year, according to a five-year projection in budget plans.

Council is expected to debate this year’s draft budget at the council meeting starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, via Zoom.

The five-year plan shows a steeper tax increase is expected for next year before three years of lower taxes.

After the 7.51 per cent increase currently projected for 2022, tax increases for the years 2023 through 2025 are projected to be 2.9 per cent, 2.69 per cent, and 2.59 per cent.

This year’s budget also includes proposed increases to the water utility levy of 4.35 per cent and 1.48 per cent to the sewer utility levy. Garbage pickup will see no cost increase this year.

The proposed budget would increase the average home’s annual taxes by $73.13, for the base budget, plus another $10.66 for additional items, including for the transportation fund.

The average annual increase for sewer and water costs will be $31.49.

In total, most homes will see an increase in taxes and service costs of more than $100 if the budget is passed.

Some rural homes don’t receive water and sewer services, and don’t pay for them.

