Building boom continues for Langley condos

More than 6,000 units of townhouses and condos are planned for development in the near future.

In the wake of huge price increases for condos and townhouses in Langley in 2017, builders are still working towards creating more of them in 2018.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be as big as 2017 or not,” said Ramin Seifi, manager of engineering and community development in Langley Township.

WATCH:

But there are a considerable number of condos planned for construction.

In the Township alone, Seifi said that there are 45 pending planned multifamily construction projects, with 3,977 condo units and 2,198 townhouse units. That doesn’t include units that have already been fully approved by council or are already under construction.

Some of the 45 projects have made their way through part of the approval process at Township council, while others are in earlier stages.

“These are subject to change,” Seifi said of the numbers. It’s not unknown for projects to founder, either before or after council approval.

Right now, Seifi said the numbers are similar to those the Township was seeing about year ago. But if you went back much further than that, the number of applications to build condos would be smaller than the applications for townhouses.

Both Langley Township and Langley City have added a large number of condos and townhouses in 2017.

In the first 11 months of last year, statistics show that Langley Township saw 1,210 multi-family units.

That’s compared to 836 in the same period in 2016. Statistics for December have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, 328 single family homes were built, down from 405 in the first 11 months of 2016.

Langley City, while much smaller than the Township, has also seen a condo boom over the past few years. A Downtown Master Plan has encouraged higher density housing, which has been built in areas near Fraser Highway and Douglas Crescent.

• Read More: Lower Mainland condos, townhouses see 25 per cent price hikes

Previous story
B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR
Next story
Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Just Posted

Langley gearing up for B.C.’s wheelchair championships

Langley Curling Centre will host the provincials from Jan. 12 to 14 in Brookswood.

No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

Building boom continues for Langley condos

More than 6,000 units of townhouses and condos are planned for development in the near future.

Surrey’s ‘land matching’ farm pilot project grows region-wide

$25K in federal/provincial funding expands ‘Craigslist for farming’ to Metro Van area

Have your say on the Township’s financial plan

Township of Langley hosting two open houses on the draft 2018-2022 Five-Year Financial Plan

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Aldergrove enjoys free new year’s skate

Free skate at Aldergrove Arena on January 4, 2018, sponsored by Aldergrove Credit Union

Women’s March Canada coming to the Fraser Valley

The idea for a valley version came from the Women’s March on Washington last year

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing was en route to Vancouver: RCMP

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Dressed to the nines: how one Chilliwack family is addressing autism

Chilliwack family test-trying CalmWear: a line of clothing to suppress sensory processing disorders

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Most Read