Bulletin updates total COVID count at Langley schools

Langley school district has recorded 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases at 32 schools since September, an information bulletin to parents reported on Friday, Jan. 29.

School Supt. Gord Stewart said the district “expects school exposures to happen, as they are a reflection of the community, but we will continue to do our best to keep them at a minimum.”

“Health and safety of students and staff is our priority,” Stewart said.

“We are continuing to take direction from the Ministry of Education and the Provincial Health Office.”

Stewart directed parents to a Fraser Health Authority COVID – 19 School update for winter posted to the district website.

In the document, Dr. Ariella Zbar, Fraser Health’s medical health officer answered a question about whether it was safe for children to attend school.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 cases reported at two Langley elementary schools

Dr. Zbar said schools have implemented “multiple layers of infection prevention and control measures” that include “ventilation, cleaning, set-up of classrooms, limiting the number of interactions at school, as well as personal protective measures such as hand hygiene and masking.”

“It is important to remember that school exposures are a reflection of COVID-19 transmission in the community,” Zbar said.

“The more transmission we see in the community, the more likely it is that COVID-19 positive cases will come to school.”

READ ALSO: There are a number of locals hoping to win the Feb. 27 byelection

The bulletin also said the district’s SchoolMessenger notification for system for parents, guardians and students “will help us keep up with communications demands which continue to evolve due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It sends out recorded phone messages, emails, and texts for those who prefer to opt-in for that option.

“As we continue to move to a mobile phone-based world, we want to ensure our communication is easily accessible,” Stewart said.

