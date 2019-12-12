Burnaby man charged with sexual assault after multiple groping incidents

The first incident happened on April 12 when a teenage girl was groped from behind

A Burnaby man has been charged with sexual assault after a six-month police investigation into a number of groping incidents in the city.

Jorge Benjamin Bernal, 29, is facing four counts of sexual assault related to incidents involving teenage girls and woman, Burnaby RCMP announced Wednesday.

“This was a traumatic experience for these victims and our High Risk Offender Unit has been working on this investigation as a priority for a number of months,” Insp. Matt Toews said in a news release.

The first incident happened on April 12 when a teenage girl was groped from behind by a man on Hastings Street in North Burnaby. The girl told police that a man had run up to her, grabbed her buttocks and attempted to engage in conversation before he fled the area. Investigators were able to gather security footage which identified the man.

Less than a month later, on May 8, police responded to a similar incident, this time involving another teenage girl on Willingdon Avenue. Security footage obtained by police showed the same man involved in the April assault, police said.

The detachment’s High Risk Offender Unit arrested Bernal in August after interviewing victims, witnesses and retracing the suspect’s movement.

Shortly after, Bernal was released from police custody on a number of conditions but allegedly committed two more assaults – the first on Sept. 20 against a case worker who had been assigned to work with him and the second on Nov. 6 when he allegedly groped a community support worker assisting him with finding a place to live.

Bernal is set to appear in provincial court in Vancouver on Jan. 15, 2020 and is currently out on bail. He must abide by 22 conditions, including no contact with anyone under the age of 16, not to travel on any public bus unless travelling to an approved meeting or appointment, as well as to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

