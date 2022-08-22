Bus routes being reintroduced for fall in Abbotsford and Mission

Several new seasonal changes, trip times also improved for region says BC Transit

Several routes are being reintroduced and trip time changes are being improved for BC Transit routes in Abbotsford, Aldergrove and Mission starting on Sept. 4. (File photo)

BC Transit has stated that several routes are being reintroduced and trip time changes will be made for routes in Abbotsford and Mission starting on Sept. 4.

Routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin are back in service.

The routes were initially discontinued starting on July 1.

In addition, significant time changes have been made to 31 Abbotsford/Mission, 32 West Heights, 33 Cedar Valley and 34 East Side to improve reliability and on-time performance.

Minor trip time adjustments have been made to route 21 Aldergrove/Abbotsford. Other minor changes have been made to the trip times of route 5 Clearbrook/Bourquin, 6 Gladwin and 12 UFV/Bourquin.

For more information, visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for maps, schedules and fare information. Or check NextRide for up to the minute bus information.

abbotsfordBC TransitMissionpublic transit