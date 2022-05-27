Businessman who organized Korean War memorial runs for Langley Township council

Michael Chang is making his second run for local office

Michael Chang is running for Langley Township council this fall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A local businessman who has been involved with commemorating Canada’s involvement in the Korean War will run for Langley Township council this fall.

Michael Chang announced his candidacy last week.

This will be Chang’s second time running for office in Langley, after he represented the NDP in the Langley-Aldergrove riding during the 2021 federal election.

Chang spearheaded the placement of the Gapyeong Memorial stone at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, which commemorates the Canadians who fought at the Battle of Gapyeong during the Korean War. He recently organized a memorial event there on the anniversary of the battle.

Chang has also organized donations of masks during the pandemic from Gapyeong County in Korea to Lower Mainland communities, including Langley.

“Sometimes you need some fresh ideas on council,” said Chang.

Among his priorities would be working on the zoning process and traffic issues, Chang said.

“There are so many things I think we can do better,” he said.

After running for the NDP in Langley-Aldergrove, Chang said he wanted to represent some of the people he met during that campaign, locally.

He said he hopes the number of people voting increases with this coming election in October. Turnout for municipal elections is usually low, especially compared to federal or provincial elections.

Chang is among the first to announce a bid for Township council.

Michael Pratt is also running for council, for a second time, and sitting Township councillors Eric Woodward and Blair Whitmarsh have both announced they will run for mayor.

