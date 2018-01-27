Cabana Lounge employee dead after early-morning fight

Police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries

Vancouver Police say the employee of a Granville Street nightclub has died after intervening in an early-morning fight.

In a news release Saturday, police say that at about 2:30 a.m., a fight that broke out inside the Cabana Lounge spilled out onto the street.

That’s when police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind, who worked at the club at 1159 Granville Street, stepped in to break up the fight.

Thind suffered injuries in the altercation, and later died in hospital.

Several parties have been arrested.

Homicide investigators are asking any witnesses call detectives at 604-717-2500 or call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Just Posted

VIDEO: Hundreds lose power in Langley

Lines were “melted”

Final minutes decide Mammoth victory over Langley’s lacrosse stars

A nail-biting loss in Colorado sends Vancouver Stealth back home to prepare for the Georgia Swarm.

Langley libraries mark Family Literacy Day today

Book giveaways and events happening at Fraser Valley locations today (Jan. 27)

Otter Co-op added as title sponsor of Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Company is contributing $250,000 to the new facility

Stealth begin back-to-back series in Denver

Vancouver will be looking to avenge its home opener loss against the Colorado Mammoth.

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Cabana Lounge employee dead after early-morning fight

Police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Most Read