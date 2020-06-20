A Canadian flag is shown on the uniform of a member of the military in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg)

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

A Canadian Armed Forces captain is facing charges of sexual assault, among others, from alleged incidents that happened in Surrey, Langley and Squamish.

Captain Mark Iredale has been charged under the National Defence Act for three charges of sexual assault and three charges of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline,” according to a media advisory from the Department of National Defence Friday (June 19).

The alleged incidents are said to have happened between May 2016 and December 2017 “at or near various locations” in B.C., such as Surrey, Langley, Fort Langley and Squamish.

The general court martial is expected to take place Monday (June 22) at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria.

Military Judge Commander Martin Pelletier will preside over the general court martial.

A general court martial is composed of a military judge and a panel of five Canadian Arms Forces member, “who are selected randomly by the Court Martial Administrator,” according to the department.

READ ALSO: Retired Canadian soldier found guilty of sex assault, secretly recording coworkers, Oct. 1, 2019

READ ALSO: Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre, Feb. 7, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Court MartialSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peter MacKay campaign dismisses O’Toole team’s theft allegation
Next story
‘A gift we weren’t expecting’: Aldergrove Food Bank manager surprised by generosity of local business

Just Posted

Langley City takes #DifferentTogether Pledge and looks to honour James Douglas

City to consult with First Nations and others about honouring a mixed-race historical figure

VIDEO: Free beer for frontline workers

Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery is handing out six packs of Steel Toe Lager Friday and Saturday

‘Doesn’t make sense’: Twilight Drive-In still limited to 50 cars as B.C. movie theatres plan reopening

Owner Jay Daulat perplexed that provincial health has been silent to repeated requests for response

Vancouver Giants named in nation-wide lawsuit claiming teen player abuse

Class-action suit alleges hazing, bullying, and more over decades involving different teams

VIDEO: Langley high school grads debut unworn prom dresses, suits in video

Langley Fundamental music teacher Kristi Robertson helped create the Tik Tok-style video

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

PHOTOS: Estimated 6,000 people join anti-racism Freedom March in Vancouver

The march was one of many events across North America to mark Juneteenth

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Most Read