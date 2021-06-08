Green party Leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont. that left four members of a Muslim family dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Green party Leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont. that left four members of a Muslim family dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Call out the hate’: Green leader demands anti-Islamophobia plan from Ottawa

An attack in London, Ontario left four members of a Muslim family dead Sunday

Green party Leader Annamie Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont., that left four members of a Muslim family dead.

Paul says the Muslim community has been asking for a comprehensive national strategy that includes multiple elements including law enforcement, education and identifying those who are promoting hateful ideologies.

She says the government has a duty to identify, expose and root out movements that promote discrimination and hate, and to ensure that those who promote such ideologies know that there will be no safe place or dark corner where their beliefs will be allowed to flourish.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has made investments to ensure that its work is focused on recognizing the systemic discrimination that exists and on highlighting and naming Islamophobia.

He says there is more work to do and his government will partner with the Muslim community across the country to find out how to move forward.

Trudeau is scheduled to be at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque this evening and opposition party leaders are also expected to attend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Domestic TerrorismGreen PartyMuslim

Previous story
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle 20 metres down embankment

Just Posted

Aman Johal interpreter at the National Historic Site in Fort Langley earned an Inspiration Award for his work. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley interpreter and Alder Grove heritage president recipients of inspiration award

B.C. Historical Federation gave awards through recent virtual conference

An example of a prize box that participants have won through The Finer Details in the past. (Special to The Star)
Win a prize box courtesy of Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre

The Finer Details is hosting a draw between June 16 and 28 with snacks and decor up for grabs

Dale Cull has partnered with Langley’s Maritime Seafoods to bake and sell Father’s Day pies to benefit cancer research. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Father’s Day pies help fundraiser for cancer research

You-bake pie drive raises money in place of this year’s Ride2Survive

Emergency crews attended a crash scene on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash involving logging truck ties up traffic on Highway 1 through Langley Tuesday morning

It appeared the logging truck was too tall to fit under the Glover Road overpass

2277 Seaforth Highlanders turned to Zoom for most of their events during the past year. (Special to The Star)
Zoom hinders and helps 2277 Seaforth Highlanders’ pandemic year

Langley’s Royal Canadian Army Cadets held annual ceremonial review at the beginning of June

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Rob Fai (left), Ransford Brempong (middle) and Shantelle Chand make up the new on-air broadcast team for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce new broadcast team

Rob Fai, Ransford Brempong and Shantelle Chand revealed as new on-air trio

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lougheed Highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle 20 metres down embankment

At least one driver was airlifted to hospital, Lougheed Highway shut down after crash in Ruskin

A crash near Glover Road has eastbound traffic blocked on Highway 1. (DriveBC webcam)
VIDEO: Crash involving logging truck causes congestion on Highway 1 through Langley

Tuesday morning accident sends dump truck into ditch

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

Most Read