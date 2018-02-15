Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni makes a save on Canadian forward Maxim Lapierre, centre, during Canada’s 5-1 win Thursday at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Nathan Denette/Canadian Press

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett had an assist in his Olympic debut as Team Canada opened the men’s hockey competition in PyeongChang with a 5-1 win over Switzerland Thursday.

Former NHL stars Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski had two goals each for Canada while Derek Roy chipped in three assists. Maxime Noreau had the other goal for Canada, who received a 28-save performance from Ben Scrivens in goal.

Canada led 4-0 six minutes into the second period, chasing Swiss starting goalie Leonardo Genoni. He was replaced by former NHL netminder Jonas Hiller.

Canada plays the Czech Republic Friday and finishes the preliminary round Sunday against the host Koreans.

Canada is looking to win its third straight Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey. This is the first tournament since 1994 without current NHL players.

RELATED: Canadian women edge U.S.

Previous story
Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West
Next story
3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Just Posted

Langley-based Giants stun Winterhawks with 4-2 victory

Wednesday’s trip down south to Portland proved a great evening for Vancouver hockey franchise.

LANGLEY CHAMBER: Online voting expected to raise voters’ voices

Chamber ramping up efforts ahead of 2018 municipal election.

Final cut due Friday for short movie by Langley filmmaking twins

Fine arts school grads Graham and Nelson Talbot partner with another set of twins on Crazy8s film.

Aspiring songbirds invited to free singing lessons in Fort Langley

Class will be done in a ‘fun, accepting, and relaxed environment’

Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute

Pyeongchang marks Langley resident Rick Regamble’s 13th Olympic Winter Games

Twenty-five-year-old children’s play deeply rooted in Kwantlen First Nation culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

3,300 Shaw employees accept voluntary buyouts

Shaw Communications says 3,300 of its employees have decided to take a voluntary buyout package

Florida teen charged with 17 murders; Trump plans address

Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

TSB calls for improved safety at rail crossings after death of man in wheelchair

The TSB is calling on federal and local authorities across the country to improve safety at railway crossings

Canada dumps Swiss in men’s hockey opener

Rene Borque and Wojtek Wolski each score twice in 5-1 win in PyeongChang

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

Most Read