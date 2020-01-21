Canada Line to carry 800 more people per hour as four new trains arrive

The Canada Line initially began running in August 2009

The Canada Line will carry 800 more people per peak hour following the arrival of four new trains on Tuesday.

The announcement is equal to a 15 per cent increase in peak hour service, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said.

“The aim is to take cars off the road and increase the demand for public transit,” he noted, standing at the Richmond-Brighouse Canada Line station.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said the four trains are part of a total of 12 trains, or 24 cars, that will be delivered by the end of 2020. That will lead to a 35 per cent in total peak hour service hours at a cost of $88 million. The funds will come from the public infrastructure fund, which is funded 50 per cent by the feds, 33 per cent by the province and 17 per cent by TransLink.

The Canada Line initially began running in August 2009, just ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics and saw an average of 4.2 million boardings monthly in 2019. More than 20 per cent of riders use the Canada Line to get to the Vancouver International Airport.

“The moment it started running customers lined up for blocks, like people lining up at an Apple store for the new iPhone, and the line has been growing ever since,” Desmond said.

Desmond acknowledged that the 12 new trains would push the Canada Line to capacity, not allowing for more service without expanding infrastructure.

“It would be nicer if it was built for the longterm,” Desmond said, but noted the stations are made to expand “relatively easily.”

READ MORE: Pick up your online shopping at a SkyTrain ‘smart locker’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle
Next story
VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

Just Posted

LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews direct commuters to use an alternate route

Tax hikes possible in Township as budget talks begin

Just “keeping the lights on” could cost 4.12 per cent in tax increases

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

VIDEO: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass’

Single was inspired by the opioid crisis in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

This suspected dine-and-dasher pulled gun on Abbotsford restaurant staff

Police arrest man after recognizing description of neck and arm tattoos

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Most Read