Canada Post continues mail service will changes to special package deliveries

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door-deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Canada Post is continuing mail service but eliminating the use of scanners amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Langley Advance Times files)

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat…” goes the United States Postal Service mantra. Now the coronavirus can also be added to that list; at least for Canada Post that is.

The mail service released a statement on March 15, stating the Crown corporation is following the direction of the Public Health Agency of Canada and continuing to introduce new safety measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Regular mail delivery will continue, but new practises for special packages and letters have been implemented.

“To help minimize points of close contact in our communities,” the statement read, “we will no longer be requesting signatures for any deliveries to the door. This will eliminate the need for scanners and stylus pens to be passed back and forth during the delivery process of these items.

Instead, where possible, our delivery agents will apply our safe drop process. This means they will leave these items in your mailbox or outside your door if it’s safe to do so. Where it’s not possible to safe drop, our delivery agent will leave a notice card indicating the post office where you can pick up your items by showing proof of identity.

To receive the following items only: Registered, Xpresspost Certified, Proof of Identity, Proof of Age, COD (collect on delivery) and items where custom fees are due, please know that we cannot release these items unless a signature is provided.

You will receive a notice card indicating the post office where you can pick up your items by showing proof of identity and signing. If you are sick or under self-isolation, please arrange for someone to pick up these items in your place.”

READ MORE: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

Canada Post said any further updates will be delivered to the public as they are made available and further measured.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments
Next story
Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Just Posted

Langley community policing stations closed due to coronavirus

RCMP acting ‘out of an abundance of caution’ spokesperson says

Langley Township closes daycares, spring break camps

Announces expansion of shutdown online

Canada Post continues mail service will changes to special package deliveries

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door-deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Langley mother approaches school closures with distance learning and beach time

K-12 classes cancelled with post-secondary schools turning to online studies

Langley doctors now able to refer patients to COVID-19 testing clinics

With changes Monday, waiting rooms have disappeared as doctors try to keep patients a safe distance

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Most Read