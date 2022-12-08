A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada to stop directly financing fossil-fuel projects abroad, with some exceptions

Policy applies to extraction, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal

Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.

The policy released Thursday afternoon applies to the extraction, production, transportation, refining and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal, as well as power generation projects that do not use technologies such as carbon capture to significantly reduce emissions.

There is a narrow carveout for natural gas power generation under a set of criteria, including that there is no viable renewable alternative to the project and that it is replacing a higher-emitting fuel source.

The policy applies to federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations and does not cover domestic projects or subsidies to domestic companies.

Ottawa is making the move weeks shy of a deadline it committed to, along with 38 other countries, in November 2021 at an international climate summit in Glasgow.

Natural Resources Canada says the government intends to eliminate inefficient domestic fossil fuel subsidies and additional “significant” subsidies domestically by next year.

RELATED: UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

RELATED: UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’

energy sectorFederal Politicsoil and gas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Delta Police in Aldergrove for investigation of forcible confinement of two women
Next story
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

Just Posted

BC Aero volunteers packed goods into light planes during the November flood relief efforts last year (2021) based out of Langley Regional Airport. (Langley Advance Times files)
Disaster relief group holds food donation drive at Langley airport

Day one is in the books for the boys Tsumura Basketball Invitational (TBI) at Langley Events Centre as 16 teams remain in contention for one of the three tournament titles up for grabs. (Courtesy of Langley Events Centre)
Happening now at LEC: Tsumura Basketball Invitational boys tournament

Langley London Drugs store manager Lillian Fast said the team puts about 50 tags everyday as shoppers have show “tremendous” support to their annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program, which runs at all London Drugs locations across Western Canada and collects gifts for seniors. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
London Drugs facilitates secret Santa for seniors

Langley sisters Sophia (No. 5) and Jessica (No. 14) Wisotzki turned in impressive performances for the SFU Red Leafs at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Ethan Cairns/SFU Athletics)
Langley’s Wisotzki sisters shine at GNAC basketball opener