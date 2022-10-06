Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian Armed Forces members from St John’s survey the devastation left by post-tropical storm Fiona in Burnt Island, N.L., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s defence chief says force becoming first choice in disasters, not ‘last resort’

Eyre: provincial and municipal levels need to do more to prepare for disasters as they become worse

Canada’s top military commander says the Armed Forces is too often the first choice when it comes to responding to natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military is supposed to be the last resort when it comes to such disasters.

But as the frequency and intensity of those events continues to increase, Eyre says the Armed Forces is increasingly being tapped right from the get-go.

The defence chief made the comments while testifying before a parliamentary committee today, as hundreds of military members continue helping with post-tropical storm Fiona recovery efforts in Atlantic Canada.

Eyre says the military, which is struggling with a severe personnel shortage, will always need to be ready to respond if it is called upon to help.

But he says more needs to be done at provincial and municipal levels to prepare for disasters as they become more frequent and damaging.

RELATED: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

RELATED: B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires

Federal PoliticsHurricane reliefMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires
Next story
VIDEO: 10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

Just Posted

A member of the demolition crew working on the Aldergrove plaza site closed a gate Monday. Crews are using an industrial vacuum machine to extract asbestos before beginning the teardown, which is expected to be complete by the end of November. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Demolition gets underway at Aldergrove Plaza site

Theft of a catalytic converter from a Langley Meals On Wheels (MOW) delivery van was described as a “huge loss” and a “bump in the road” for the Aldergrove-based non-profit. The Nissan Cube, seen here being towed away after the theft was discovered, has been in the shop since the Sept. 15 theft in Langley City. (Langley Meals On Wheels)
Theft of catalytic converter sidelines Langley Meals On Wheels delivery van

Soleina Hunter will be accepting donations of blankets and warm clothing for the needy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Aldergrove Plaza on the corner of 272nd and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove teen would like residents to check their closets to help the needy

Canadian Ninja League Finals are set for October 7 to 9 at Langley Events Centre, with 245 competitors. (Canadian Ninja League/CNL photo)
Canadian Ninja League (CNL) National Finals come to Langley Events Centre

Pop-up banner image