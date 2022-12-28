Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers

The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.

Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says the squeeze is forcing the Army to take a closer look at some long-established assumptions and ways of doing things to see where it can be more efficient.

Commanders across the whole of the Canadian Armed Forces have been sounding the alarm about a personnel crisis that has left thousands of positions vacant.

Paul says the Army shrunk by 1,200 soldiers last year — and possibly another 800 this year due to recruiting and retention challenges.

At the same time, troops are dealing with more calls for assistance in response to natural disasters here at home, while also gearing up to expand Canada’s presence in Latvia.

There are already hundreds of Canadian soldiers working with a NATO battlegroup there, and Paul says the Army will respond as the military alliance moves to grow the force next year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Armed Forces

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs
Next story
1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Just Posted

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, 2021 with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank from residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (File photo/Carol Gilchrist, special to Langley Advance Times)
Residents of Langley housing complex step up to help Sources food bank

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley man concerned about recession and inflation

Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan, seen here in action during a Nov. 26 road game, assisted on all three Rivermen goals against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at George Preston arena on Dec. 17. (File photo/Lisa Mazurek Vernon Vipers photography)
VIDEO: Rivermen look to move up in the standings

Herv Bezjack, club coordinator at Langley’s Boys and Girls South Coast BC Club received 25 meal packages from Langley businessman Robert Davison. The donation helped the local non-profit club feed 100 people ahead of the Christmas. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
M&M owner helps fill tummies during the holiday season