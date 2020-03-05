The last time the Snowbirds performed in White Rock was Aug. 16, 2017. (Canadian Forces Snowbirds photo)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds to return to skies over White Rock this summer

Aerial dance to be performed Aug. 12

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to return to Semiahmoo Bay this year.

According to the Snowbirds schedule posted on the Royal Canadian Air Force website, the Birds are set to soar above White Rock on Aug. 12.

White Rock is one of three stops in this province, with the Snowbirds scheduled to perform July 29 above Vancouver and Aug. 7-9 over Abbotsford, as part of the annual air show.

PHOTOS: Snowbirds dance in the sky over White Rock

The last time the Snowbirds came to White Rock was in 2017, when thousands of people gathered to watch the thrilling performance.

In one of the aerobatics displays, the flight crew drew a large heart in the sky with smoke. The symbolic routine was in recognition of the event’s co-founder Grace McCarthy, the former provincial cabinet minster, Office of the Order of Canada and Order of B.C. recipient, who passed away in May of that year.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
'Burned alive': BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals
Catching COVID-19 from your pet should not be a worry

