In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Canadian investigators are getting their first chance to visit the crash site outside of Tehran today, as part of an international team looking into the sequence of events that ended with a jet from Ukraine being shot out of the sky. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

Canadian investigators are getting their first chance to visit the crash site outside of Tehran today, as part of an international team looking into the sequence of events that ended with a jet from Ukraine being shot out of the sky.

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

The aircraft was shot down just hours after Iran launched air strikes against two military bases in Iraq where U.S. forces, and also some Canadians, are stationed.

The air strikes were in retaliation for a targeted drone strike on Jan. 3 by the U.S. that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

READ MORE: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown, videos show

READ MORE: People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday that arrests have been made and the president has called for a special court to be set up to probe the downing last week of the plane by Iranian forces.

Iran, which initially dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the jetliner, acknowledged three days after Wednesday’s downing that its Revolutionary Guard had shot down the Ukrainian plane by mistake.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting
Next story
VIDEO: Anmore man no longer faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to Langley wildlife sanctuary

Just Posted

Vehicle slams through front of auto insurance broker

Central Agencies LTD off 200 Street in Langley had been operating at that location since fall

WEATHER: Special weather statement issued for Langley

Langley schools open Tuesday

TRAFFIC: Langley Highway 1 crash slowing westbound traffic

Traffic down to single lane at 248th Street

Langley volleyball player Dan Jansen VanDoorn headed 2020 Olympics

Team Canada claimed their ticket to Tokyo with wins over Mexico, Cuba, and Puerto Rico last weekend

Special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

Northwesterly winds are expected as well as more snow Tuesday night

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Two weeks into 2020 cancellations have passed the halfway mark of an average year

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Most Read