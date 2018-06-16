Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

The contentious trade stand-off between Canada and the U.S. has been a cause for concern for everyone from B.C.’s dairy farmers to dollar store company Dollarama – and as the back-and-forth continues, resentment is starting to set in on both sides of the border.

Some social media users are swearing off American-made goods in the midst of the tariffs on steel and aluminum, along with hints from U.S. officials of other tariffs in the works targeting the auto industry.

One Winnipeg woman said she cancelled her cruise to Alaska in favour of a trip to P.E.I.

I've been on board with #BoycottUSA by foregoing any and all travel to the US until Trump is out of power. Time to ramp it up and #BuyCanadian especial local and independent small business products — Erin (@Bobarrin) June 13, 2018

Mike Morrison, a travel blogger from Alberta, announced this week he’d be cancelling a trip to the U.S. with his wife because of President Donald Trump’s Twitter insults targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Based on Trump's attacks, we've officially canceled our trip next month to the USA. We're out a couple hundred dollars, but I just can't fathom going and enjoying myself. For us, spending what's left of our vacation fund in Canada is the right thing to do. https://t.co/COoifnz7wG — Mike Morrison (@mikesbloggity) June 12, 2018

More and more Canadians are joining in on boycotting American goods and services and instead bolstering homegrown items, then taking the issue online using the hashtag #BuyCanadian.

If you have a favourite “Made in Canada” product please let me know. I’m also excited to learn about any great Mexican or European products that you love. It’s boycott season! #buyCanadian #youdontscareusDonnie — Levis Becker (@LevisBecker) June 10, 2018

First trump-free grocery cart. Focusing on great Canadian products and those from countries with stronger leadership. #buycanadian #trumpfree pic.twitter.com/XHgGJNtzcJ — Scott Chamberlain (@scottawan) June 10, 2018

I bought local strawberries @ $6 last night instead of the California ones at half the price. I'm done playing. #BuyCanadian — Athena (@tinsbabe) June 11, 2018

Local grocery store ketchup shelf. From Pitt Meadows, BC. Pop: 19,000. We got your back JT, we got your back… #BuyCanadian pic.twitter.com/PJzyAW0DMF — CanuckDeb (@CanuckDeb) June 14, 2018

Following the G7 summit in Quebec, Trump called Trudeau “very dishonest [and] weak” in a number of tweets, and accused him of releasing false statements.

Soon after Trump’s tweet storm, American social media users launched an online campaign supporting their neighbours with the hashtag #ThankCanada.

And while some send thanks, others are sending apologies.

A group of friends in California wrote letters to 20 newspapers across Canada apologizing for Trump’s behaviour.

His recent jabs irked Robert De Niro, who told a crowd in Toronto that he wanted to say sorry for Trump’s “idiotic” behaviour.

