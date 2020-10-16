Ryan Warawa is running for the BC Conservatives in Langley East. (Ryan Warawa/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Ryan Warawa is running for the BC Conservatives in Langley East. (Ryan Warawa/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Candidate Q&A: Ryan Warawa

Warawa is running for the BC Conservatives in Langley East

Ryan Warawa, BC Conservative

A 44-year-old Willoughby resident working in insurance

BIO:

Ryan Warawa is a group benefits professional in the insurance industry. He was born in Langley to Diane and Mark Warawa, and is a lifelong resident of Greater Vancouver. Five generations of the Warawa family have been residents of the Langley community.

He joined the Conservative Party of Canada in 2003, and worked on the successful nomination campaign of his father in the Langley electoral district in 2004. He also joined the Conservative Party of BC in 2004, and has served as a Vice President, President, Past President, and Regional Director on the provincial Board of Directors. In 2008, Ryan was the Candidate in Vancouver East for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Ryan enjoys volunteering with his church, and advocating mental health issues.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/warawa

Twitter: @warawa

Website: www.ryanwarawa.com

Phone: 604-807-4707

.

CANDIDATE Q&A:

To help voters make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance, asking each candidate to participate.

They were asked to a ‘yes’, a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y,N,D) response to EACH of the numbered questions for the grid published in the Oct. 15 edition of The News. Candidates were also invited to expand on ANY OR ALL of the questions (to a maximum of 200 words each), with one of their choice to be included in our print edition on Oct. 22. Here’s all their replies.

.

1. Would you vote to fund additional supportive housing units in Langley to reduce homelessness?

Answer: Yes. The Conservative Party of BC supports allocating up to 1% of existing Crown Land to development that will promote more affordable housing for British Columbians, and I support funding additional supportive housing units in Langley East.

2. Is lowering taxes the best route to economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession?

Answer: The Conservative plan for BC’s economic recovery includes eliminating the carbon tax, raising the basic personal income tax exemption, and creating local tourism tax credits.

3. Should the province provide B.C. residents with a universal basic income?

Answer: No. I support reducing the income tax burden on each BC resident by increasing the basic personal income tax exemption, which will provide targeted tax relief for taxpayers.

4. Should the B.C. government restrict large, industrial cannabis greenhouses from operating in the ALR?

Answer: Don’t know. Local residents should be consulted for any proposed new industrial cannabis greenhouses.

5. Should the B.C. government speed up the widening of Highway One into the eastern Fraser Valley?

Answer: Yes. I support the widening of Highway One into the eastern Fraser Valley. However, we also need to invest in greener transportation options. There are still no plans to invest in rail transportation for the Valley and for Langley East, which is unacceptable to me. I support re-establishing the former BC Electric Railway Interurban line, which would connect Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack to the rest of the TransLink transportation grid — including the expansion of Skytrain to Langley. Taxpayers in Langley East are currently paying 18.5 cents per litre of gasoline to TransLink, and a portion of that has paid for Vancouver’s transportation system, including the following SkyTrain lines: Expo Line, Millennium Line, Canada Line, Evergreen Line — and now the proposed Surrey-Langley line and Broadway Subway. While I agree with the proposed Skytrain expansion, the citizens of Langley East deserve to be part of the discussion, and included in these expansion plans.

6. Should cities and school districts be allowed to go into debt during the pandemic?

Answer: Yes.

7. Should the province stop prosecuting drug possession to help fight the overdose epidemic?

Answer: No.

8. Should the province divert funding away from policing and towards social and mental health services?

Answer: No.

9. In the era of Black Lives Matter, should B.C. increase the penalties for hate speech?

Answer: No.

10. Would you support more public schools moving to a year-round education model?

Answer: Yes, should the request to do so originate with the parents and teachers of any given public school.

.

________________________________

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Maple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Health launches 2020 flu vaccine campaign with pandemic protocols
Next story
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Three arrested after store robbery, pepper-spraying and helicopter pursuit

Trio from Surrey, Abbotsford and Langley arrested in Chilliwack

Megan Dykeman has declared as the NDP candidate for Langley East in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Megan Dykeman

Dykeman is running for the NDP in Langley East

BC Libertarian Party candidate Alex Joehl will be running in Langley East. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Alex Joehl

He is a Libertarian party hopeful running in Langley East

Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Margaret Kunst, BC Liberals

Margaret Kunst is running for the BC Liberals in Langley East

Ryan Warawa is running for the BC Conservatives in Langley East. (Ryan Warawa/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Ryan Warawa

Warawa is running for the BC Conservatives in Langley East

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Letisha Reimer, 13, was fatally stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016. (Facebook photo)
Convicted Abbotsford high school killer seeks ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing

Justice Heather Holmes reserves her decision on Gabriel Klein to a later date

Most Read