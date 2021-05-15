Cannabis processing could start shop in North Langley

Higher sales of cannabis helped Canadian farmers come out in the green. (Black Press Media File)

A 4,400 square foot industrial space in the Gloucester area in northeast Langley is likely to become a cannabis testing facility after Township council gave the project the nod with no controversy on Monday, May 10.

Agriteks Industries plans to start the federally licensed testing site in the 27200 block of 58th Crescent.

There is no plan for either growing nor selling cannabis to consumers from the site, and there are plans to prevent odours using activated charcoal filters.

Council unanimously passed the first and second readings of the rezoning, and the public can speak at a public hearing before the third and final readings that could make the decision final.

Although Langley Township has only two current cannabis retail outlets, there have been several applications for industrial processing sites, as well as multiple greenhouse growing locations. Canopy Growth, once the largest grower in B.C., sold its local operations earlier this year, but several others remain in business.

