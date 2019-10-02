Cannabis processor seeks site in Langley

The Township council is considering rezoning for industrial cannabis

A cannabis processing facility in North Langley is being considered for possible approval by Langley Township council

The council unanimously approved the first phases of a rezoning at the meeting on Monday, Sept. 30, with relatively little discussion. A public hearing will be held before a vote on whether or not to grant final approvals.

“Are there additional safety requirements required for this building as a result of what will be processed?” Councillor Kim Richter asked, noting there might be flammable oils involved in the process.

Manager of community development Ramin Seifi noted that safety systems in place depend on the type and age of the building. If additional systems are needed, they would be approved through a building permit, Seifi said.

The 16,500 square foot facility is being redeveloped by Volero Brands, and sits in the 20100 block of 102nd Avenue.

The site is already zoned for heavy industry, and the owner is seeking an amended zoning to allow for cannabis processing.

The company is planning to produce products such as vaporizer products, drink additives, salves, balms, ointments, gels, and creams.

