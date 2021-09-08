Car club organizes Friday night car cruise before big show

The Old Farts Car Club is emphasizing “no burnouts” at the informal event

A local car club is organizing a Friday-night drive around Aldergrove just before the latest edition of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In kicks off.

The Old Farts Car Club has sent out invitations to car owners interested in taking part in “Graffiti Friday,” from 6 p.m. to about 9 p.m.

“Play your ‘50s and ’60s music, rev your engines but NO BURN OUTS, respect the laws of the road,” the invitation reads.

The club wanted something to do the night before the event, Lori Johnson told the Langley Advance Times.

“So we decided the cruise the strip in Aldergrove,” Johnson said. “I just made a poster to say what we were doing that evening to see if anyone else wanted to join.”

The event is to start at the A&W and Tim Hortons near 264th Street and Fraser Highway, then roll down 32nd Avenue, turning right at 276th Street, right again on Fraser Highway, back down to 264th where the cars are to turn right again and repeat the loop down 32nd.

The event is not affiliated with the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

In the past, there have been both official and unofficial Friday-night cruises before the actual day of the car show, which takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11 this year.

In years when there was no official event, owners of classics and hot rods would often circle downtown Langley, starting from near the site of the Tim Horton’s at 203rd Street and Logan Avenue.

Most of the drivers would circle around Logan and Industrial Avenues and Fraser Highway, and residents would bring out lawn chairs to watch the unofficial parade.

However, there were also problems with some drivers doing burnouts and sprints, primarily on Industrial Avenue. In 2010, when the Cruise-In was on hiatus, the burnouts continued for some time before police arrived and handed out some tickets.

In the next few years, the police presence was heavy, and there were few to no incidents.

The Cruise-In leadership has always disavowed unsafe driving at the pre-Cruise-In events and has encouraged safety.

