Township of Langley Fire Department (Langley Advance Times file)

Car crashes home in Walnut Grove, interrupting utilities services in the area

No injuries were reported

Some residents in Walnut Grove may have experienced some interruption to their utility services Thursday morning when a vehicle crashed into a home forcing their shutdown.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to the 21500 block of Telegraph Trail around 6:50 a.m. where a single-vehicle had struck a residence.

“The vehicle took out the natural gas and electric utilities,” explained Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“BC Hydro cut off the power so Fortis could shut off the gas,” he added.

Thankfully no injuries were reported, Steeple confirmed.

The cause of the incident or the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Langley Advance Times has asked Langley RCMP for further details.

This story will be updated should more information become available.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

