Carson Crimeni’s mom mourns son

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Chantell Griffiths didn’t get a chance to see her son Carson much in recent years, but the death of the 14-year-old from a suspected overdose in Walnut Grove has hit her hard.

“Although I didn’t get a lot of time with my son over the last years of his life, I deeply loved him,” said Chantell Griffiths, mom of Carson Crimeni.

Griffiths did not have custody of Carson, who had lived with his father Aron.

Carson died near the Walnut Grove skate park after ingesting a number of pills. According to multiple accounts of the events, he was given an extremely high dose, and the more was forced into his mouth after he got high, apparently by older teens or young men.

Langley RCMP are investigating.

Disturbing clips posted to social media showed Carson barely able to stand or speak while others in the background laughed. The Langley Advance Times has chosen not to share or link to the videos.

“It’s unspeakable, really, what they did,” Griffiths said.

The intense public interest in Carson’s death has been both positive and negative for her, Griffiths said.

Seeing how many people were touched by her son and loved him has been comforting.

“Many people do care,” she said.

But the many news articles and photos of the vigil held at the skate park were difficult to deal with, Griffiths said.

It has also been hard on Carson’s half-siblings.

“The social media aspect has been especially hard on his little brother,” she said.

Nine-year-old Lucas found some videos about Carson on YouTube and was upset, she said.

A funeral for Carson will be held on Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Church in the Valley at 23589 Old Yale Road.

The event will be open to the public, said Carson’s grandfather Darrel Crimeni.

