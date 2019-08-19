Carson Crimeni.

Carson Crimeni’s mom mourns son

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

Chantell Griffiths didn’t get a chance to see her son Carson much in recent years, but the death of the 14-year-old from a suspected overdose in Walnut Grove has hit her hard.

“Although I didn’t get a lot of time with my son over the last years of his life, I deeply loved him,” said Chantell Griffiths, mom of Carson Crimeni.

Griffiths did not have custody of Carson, who had lived with his father Aron.

Carson died near the Walnut Grove skate park after ingesting a number of pills. According to multiple accounts of the events, he was given an extremely high dose, and the more was forced into his mouth after he got high, apparently by older teens or young men.

Langley RCMP are investigating.

Disturbing clips posted to social media showed Carson barely able to stand or speak while others in the background laughed. The Langley Advance Times has chosen not to share or link to the videos.

“It’s unspeakable, really, what they did,” Griffiths said.

READ MORE: Social media posts about Carson Crimeni could hamper investigation, police warn

The intense public interest in Carson’s death has been both positive and negative for her, Griffiths said.

Seeing how many people were touched by her son and loved him has been comforting.

“Many people do care,” she said.

But the many news articles and photos of the vigil held at the skate park were difficult to deal with, Griffiths said.

It has also been hard on Carson’s half-siblings.

“The social media aspect has been especially hard on his little brother,” she said.

Nine-year-old Lucas found some videos about Carson on YouTube and was upset, she said.

A funeral for Carson will be held on Aug. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Church in the Valley at 23589 Old Yale Road.

The event will be open to the public, said Carson’s grandfather Darrel Crimeni.

READ MORE: Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

READ MORE: A wave of grief and outrage over death of teen in Langley park

Previous story
Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case
Next story
Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Just Posted

Carson Crimeni’s mom mourns son

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

The Offspring and Sum 41 announce show in Abbotsford

Bands play Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 30 as part of Canadian leg of current tour

Orangeville Northmen are through to Minto Cup lacrosse championships in Langley

With Coquitlam out of contention, junior A Victoria and Okotoks face a semifinal match Monday

GREEN BEAT: Langley prof witnesses a desperately dry country

The current drought in New South Wales is being called one of the worst ever, B.C. is so fortunate

Still anyone’s game in lacrosse championships unfolding in Langley

Orangeville, Okotoks victorious on Day 2 of Minto Cup nationals at the Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Oppenheimer Park residents told to leave, clear out tents by Aug. 21

Police say park has seen influx of residents, violence in recent months

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Most Read