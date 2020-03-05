Lennox has also been nicknamed Sir Purs A Lot by the staff at the Brookswood Veterinary Hospital. (LAPS)

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Langley Good Samaritan

Taken to a shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains descriptions of animal injuries

A cat who survived being shot in the face is recovering at Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

The cat, now dubbed Lennox, was found by a passerby at the side of the road in the Otter area on Feb. 29.

“A very kind man saw him laying on the side of the road and brought him in to us,” said Jayne Nelson, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society, which runs the shelter.

By the time they arrived, the box holding the cat was covered in blood, Nelson said.

“His face was a mess and I am sure he was in a lot of pain but he never stopped purring while the staff examined him,” she said.

The orange tabby was rushed to the Brookswood Animal Hospital, where Dr. Morgan Carey assessed his injuries.

It was originally suspected that Lennox, as shelter staff have dubbed the cat, had a serious infected abscess in his face.

However, examination uncovered shards of metal embedded in Lennox’s cheek bones. He had been shot, most likely with buckshot.

Surgery removed one of Lennox’s eyes and repaired the severely damaged tissue on the left side of his face.

The tomcat is now recovering and pain free, reported Nelson. The Brookswood Animal Hospital staff have nicknamed him Sir Purrs A Lot because of his affectionate nature.

“He’s very social, he’s just lovely,” said Nelson.

It’s unknown what Lennox’s background was before he was found. He was an intact tomcat around two years old, but he also seems to enjoy being around people.

Once he has completely recovered, he will be adopted out to a local home.

The shelter is fundraising for Lennox and other injured and feral cats through CanadaHelps.org.

READ MORE: Support pours in for dog abandoned outside Langley home

An X-ray revealed fragments of metal in Lennox’s cheek, showing he had likely been shot. (Brookswood Veterinary Hospital)

