Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Cedar Hill residence in Langley Memorial Hospital long term care. (Langley Advance Times files)

Cedar Hill long term care outbreak over at Langley hospital, no deaths recorded

Outbreak declared at Maple Ridge care home

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Cedar Hill residence in Langley Memorial Hospital long term care.

The outbreak first declared on Dec. 29 saw a total of seven staff members of the site test positive for the virus and no infections were records in residents of the facility, according to most recent data available from the province.

“Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” the health authority said in the statement released Friday.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies, there is no longer an outbreak.”

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. Fraser Health says one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

By the end of day today Fraser Health says they expect to have completed COVID-19 vaccination clinics in all 151 long term care and assisted living facilities in the region.

For more information about COVID-19 visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19 or to book a testing appointment complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

