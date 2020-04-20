(Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Vancouver’s most famous fireworks show has been cancelled for 2020, organizers announced Monday.

The Celebration of Light, which has had a 30-year run, will explore options for a “different type of celebration” this summer. It is typically scheduled for the end of July and the start of August.

“Comments made by health authorities this weekend indicate we must now accept the reality that the largest public event in our province will not happen as planned in July 2020,” organizers said in social media posts.

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually, with each of the three nights well-exceeding any gathering size the provincial health officers said will be allowed this summer.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

READ MORE: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

Coronavirus

