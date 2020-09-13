Change of name for Langley university road part of bigger plan

Trinity Western gets a new address on the way toward a university district

It’s no longer 80th Avenue. With the opening of the 216th overpass, the road to TWU has been renamed University Drive. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Trinity Western University in Langley has a new address; 22500 University Drive.

With the 216th Street highway interchange now open, the road that leads to the university, 80th Avenue, has been renamed University Drive, and a sign has gone up at the TWU entrance.

TWU President Mark Husbands made the announcement with Langley Township mayor Jack Froese, both describing the name change to University Drive as a next step in the plan to create a University District within the Township, an area including the Langley campus, Fort Langley, and the Langley Events Centre.

“We are honoured by the recognition the University District designation brings to Trinity Western University, and recognize the extraordinary privilege and responsibility we have,” Husbands said.

“As people in Langley and across Canada prepare for economic recovery beyond 2020, we are committed to strengthening our standing within the Township and our surrounding community.”

Froese said the district will allow Trinity Western to develop to its full potential by creating an integrated university community in the surrounding area.

“[It} will help Langley students receive an excellent foundation close to home, attract international students looking for a high-quality education, bolster employment, and strengthen our economy,” Froese said.

“The University District will allow for the expansion of TWU and create a hub of higher learning that will solidify the Township’s reputation as a centre for education and training,” the mayor added.

With 800 faculty, researchers, and staff working at TWU, the University is the Township’s third-largest employer.

