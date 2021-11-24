A Surrey RCMP officer has been charged with assault and uttering threats. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

A Surrey RCMP officer has been charged with assault and uttering threats. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

Charges announced against Surrey RCMP officer

Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan accused of assault, uttering threats

Charges of assault and uttering threats have been approved against a Surrey RCMP officer in connection with”their involvement” in the Dec. 9, 2020 arrest of a suspect.

According to a news release issued this afternoon (Nov. 24) by the B.C. Prosecution Service, charges against Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan were sworn earlier today, and the first court appearance on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Surrey Provincial Court.

No details on the incident in question were disclosed in the release. As the matter is now before the courts, further information and comments will also not be made, it adds.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey

Previous story
All arrested at Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade released under conditions
Next story
B.C. officials urge residents to prep for more storms, say food supply is stable

Just Posted

Lainey Shelvey played for Langley Christian Lightning at the 2018 Tsumura Basketball Invitational senior girls’ tournament at the Langley Events Centre in Langley Dec. 15, 2018. (Wilson Wong/Special to Langley Advance Times )
Langley basketball champion Lainey Shelvey signs with SFU

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
New housing plan for Langley Township aims to add more rental units, fight homelessness

Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning. (File photo)
Environment Canada warns rainstorm to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tonight

Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti overlooks models of the Alder Grove Town Centre project, now on display at the presentation centre, which also has an interior mock-up of one of the suites in the new buildings. Both were unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First look at interior of Alder Grove Town Centre project