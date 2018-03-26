Charges being considered against Langley Mountie

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is recommending Crown counsel consider criminal charges against a Langley RCMP officer in relation to a motorcycle crash that happened last June.

This investigation relates to a female motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle incident in Langley on June 21, 2017. The crash involved a vehicle driven by an on-duty RCMP officer, according to a release issued Monday by the IIO.

The Chief Civilian Director of the IIO has completed his review of the investigative file and has forwarded a report to B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

On the evening of June 21, it’s alleged that a 31-year-old woman driving a motorcycle failed to stop for speed enforcement being conducted along 16 Avenue near 224 Avenue.

A short time later, the woman crashed her bike at 224 Street and 24 Avenue.

At the time, police said she was not being pursued by police when she crashed.

As the matter is currently with the Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of these cases at this time.

Langley RCMP also had no comment.

In approving charges, B.C. Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is in the public interest.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.



