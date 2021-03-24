Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

Charges have been laid in connection to a burned body found in a Burnaby park, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a social media post Wednesday (March 24)

The body was found in Greentree Village Park Thursday, ablaze in what crews initially thought was just a brush fire.

Fire crews first arrived on the scene at 2 a.m., with police and ambulance already on scene.

Assistant fire chief Greg Young said the fire was put out with extinguishers in order to preserve evidence.

Homicide investigators have determined that the body is likely that of a woman under five feet tall but have not so far identified her.

Details about the charges are expected to be announced later on Wednesday afternoon.

More to come.

