Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Kurt Barner of the North Saanich Fire Department attempts to corral some unruly chickens in Wain Park. (Contributed/North Saanich Fire Department)

Some unruly chickens attempted to cross the road Thursday morning but were swiftly corralled by members of the North Saanich Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP on Vancouver Island.

Members of both detachments responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. from a concerned resident who saw more than 20 of the birds on the loose in the 800-block of Birch Road and also along Wallace Drive.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP & North Saanich Fire were run a foul by 23 unruly chickens this morning on the 800 block of Birch Road. All birds being held in the pickle ball court waiting for animal control! pic.twitter.com/ugMPtVDy6N — North Saanich Fire (@dns_fire) January 10, 2019

North Saanich Fire Chief John Trelford was on the scene, corralling the chickens into the pickle ball court at Wain Park. Trelford likened the situation to corralling cats: “They run in circles,” he described.

It is not clear where the birds came from and as of yet no one has come forward to claim the brood.

“We chased them around and caught them with the police,” Trelford said. “They don’t want to be caught. It was pretty funny.”

The crew responsible for collecting the birds then called CRD Animal Care and Control where the chickens are now being held.

