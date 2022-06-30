Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale

Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window, sparking reminder from police

Surrey RCMP reminding people to make sure children aren’t left unattended by open windows

Surrey RCMP say a child was taken to hospital after falling out a townhouse window in Cloverdale Wednesday (June 29).

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said police were called to the 7000-block of 180 Street around 1 p.m. to help B.C. Emergency Health Services after the child fell. Ghag said police didn’t know the extent of the child’s injuries and didn’t have an update as of Thursday morning (June 30).

Surrey RCMP is once again reminding people about safety around open windows during the warm summer months.

“It’s a good reminder for anyone with even pets and small children to just make sure they’re not left unattended,” said Ghag.

She added there are safety railings and other products people can get to guard the windows, so a fall can be avoided.

“The screens are so light and flimsy.”

READ ALSO: Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital, June 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP reminds people how to stay safe this summer, Canada Day, June 28, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. RCMP: child abductions rare but they happen, here’s how to protect yourself
Next story
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

Just Posted

The 21st Canada Day Populaire will feature about 500 riders, some riding 155 km to celebrate 155 years of Canada. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
155 km for 155 years of Canada

A driver finds there is nowhere to go as they approach Fort Langley along Glover Road during the height of the 1948 flood. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fraser River forecast reduced, but river still expected to crest next week

In 2019, Langley Flippers competitor Nathalie Hu competed in the club’s last invitational meet before the pandemic. (Langley Advance Times file)
Flippers Invitational to draw more than 360 swimmers to Langley City competition over Canada Day weekend

A flood alert has been issued for residents living in low-lying areas along the Fraser River. (Township of Langley) A flood alert has been issued for residents living in low-lying areas along the Fraser River. (Township of Langley)
Fraser River on track for record peak in Langley, forecasts say

Pop-up banner image ×