Langley RCMP say they’ve had a significant number of local child pornography investigations recently.

Child porn investigations stressing Langley RCMP officers

A steady stream of investigations is keeping police busy

The Langley RCMP has been undertaking so many child pornography investigations that it’s been tough on some of the officers, the head of the detachment said this week.

Since January this year, the RCMP has opened 17 investigations into distribution of child pornography, and 19 into accessing or possession of child porn.

“It’s taking its toll on our members in a number of ways,” said Supt. Murray Power, officer in charge of the Langley RCMP.

The volume of investigations underway would shock the community, Power said.

There are currently so many child porn investigations that they have been spread out among multiple units within the detachment.

The RCMP is looking after the mental health of officers who have to review child porn material for investigations, Power said. Each investigation can also be quite time consuming, he noted.

At present, the investigations are about people uploading and downloading child porn, rather than abusing children to create it, Power said.

READ MORE: Former Vernon judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

READ MORE: B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

The files are essentially computer crime investigations.

“People think they’re invisible on the web,” Power commented, but he noted that is not true.

There has been a steady supply of charges against offenders, he said. For some of the investigations, particularly the more complicated ones, the local detachment works with the Integrated Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, which operates out of the Surrey Green Timbers RCMP facility. But the majority of the investigations are dealt with entirely by local officers.

The key factor is that child porn victimizes children, Power said.

“All those kids in those photos are victims,” he said.

He urged anyone who has wanted to or has downloaded child porn to seek therapy.

“I can’t stress this enough, get help,” said Power.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested after West Vancouver cops find him sleeping on stolen tools
Next story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley School District okay with students missing class for global climate strike

Students must have their parents’ permission and will be allowed to make up missed academic work.

Czech Republic and England advance at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Kodiaks take a hit from Delta rivals

Aldergrove lost to Delta on Wednesday (Sept. 18) and again on Saturday (Sept. 21) to White Rock

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

VIDEO: Toddler, 3, takes part in archery competition at Langley Rod and Gun

The weekend event had a good turnout despite poor weather

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

Most Read