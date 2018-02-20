Rosemarie Surakka outside court after Thomas Holden was found guilty on Feb. 10, 2017.

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a mother’s lawsuit claimed the RCMP failed to properly investigate the 2008 deaths of her daughter, Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay.

The couple was shot in their Mission home in September 2008. McKay died at the scene, but Dudley stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day.

Four men were eventually convicted in the pair’s death: Jack Woodruff, Justin MacKinnon, Bruce Main and Thomas Holden.

Dudley’s mother, Rosemarie Surakka, alleged that RCMP officers’ negligence delayed the finding of her daughter, which caused or contributed to her death, according to court documents.

During the investigation and the four separate trials, court heard that the officer investigating a shots fired call at the couple’s home left the scene after being there for approximately 10 minutes, without going inside, and did not follow up the next day.

Four years later, RCMP Cpl. Mike White was reprimanded and docked one day’s pay following a review by the adjudication board.

In a decision posted online Tuesday, Justice Nathan Smith dismissed Surakka’s claim for damages, saying she did not file her claim within the two-year mandatory time limit.

More to come.

Previous story
Two people stabbed on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Family appeals for information on one-year anniversary of killing

Just Posted

New group for parents of overdose victims launched by Langley mother

There is a lack of long-term resources for grieving parents

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Canadian aviation legend piloting Pitt Meadows Airport – for a little while at least

‘I love the thrill of flying,’ says 82-year-old George Miller

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Police say Dmytro Kubyshkin has been teaching in private homes for more than 20 years

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

Spring Break Camp at Aldergrove’s Loft Country

The three-day camps are for ages 7-12, on March 19-21 and 26-28

Rent a plot at Aldergrove Community Gardens

Register for 2018 growing season on Saturday, March 10 between 1-3 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall

Adergrove Festival Days Society hosts St. Patrick’s Day Céilí at Coghlan Hall on Saturday, March 17

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

Most Read