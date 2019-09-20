Climate Strike protesters gather in Langley

A small group of mostly TWU students gathered at the Township hall

About a dozen people turned asking for action on climate change at Langley Township Civic Facility Friday morning as part of the worldwide Climate Strike taking place on Sept. 20.

“I personally think we need to make a change,” said Faviola Canudas, a 20-year-old Trinity Western University student who attended.

“We are the ones who are most exposed to it [climate change] and who are going to deal with it the most,” Canudas said.

Most of the group gathered there were TWU students, including environmental studies major Aurora Sarchet.

For her, it comes down to taking care of God’s creation.

“I do want to speak up about climate change,” she said.

“Our generation has a lot more responsibility,” said Catriona Jenkins. “We’re going to be living out the effects of climate change.”

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

The local Climate Strike event was one small manifestation of a worldwide movement that saw millions of people march and take part.

The strikes and protests, led by young people, are demanding action be taken to address climate change caused by human industry.

Geraldine Jordan, a TWU professor of geography and the environment, mentioned the event to her student has was pleased to see a number of them turn out, along with some of their friends.

She’s always been motivated to protect the environment, and is inspired by activists like Greta Thunberg, 16, who was one of the key organizers behind Friday’s day of protest.