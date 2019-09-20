Climate Strike protesters gather in Langley

A small group of mostly TWU students gathered at the Township hall

About a dozen people turned asking for action on climate change at Langley Township Civic Facility Friday morning as part of the worldwide Climate Strike taking place on Sept. 20.

“I personally think we need to make a change,” said Faviola Canudas, a 20-year-old Trinity Western University student who attended.

“We are the ones who are most exposed to it [climate change] and who are going to deal with it the most,” Canudas said.

Most of the group gathered there were TWU students, including environmental studies major Aurora Sarchet.

For her, it comes down to taking care of God’s creation.

“I do want to speak up about climate change,” she said.

“Our generation has a lot more responsibility,” said Catriona Jenkins. “We’re going to be living out the effects of climate change.”

READ MORE: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

The local Climate Strike event was one small manifestation of a worldwide movement that saw millions of people march and take part.

The strikes and protests, led by young people, are demanding action be taken to address climate change caused by human industry.

Geraldine Jordan, a TWU professor of geography and the environment, mentioned the event to her student has was pleased to see a number of them turn out, along with some of their friends.

She’s always been motivated to protect the environment, and is inspired by activists like Greta Thunberg, 16, who was one of the key organizers behind Friday’s day of protest.

Previous story
‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Sun’s controversial column worth discussion

A Langley letter writer understands Hecht’s argument but not his fix for the issues

Fraser Valley dashes for endangered species at the zoo

Greater Vancouver Zoo raises $9,000 to fund West Coast wildlife conservation programs

Janda Group revises old Aldergrove mall redevelopment plans

Aldergrove Town Centre is long overdue, residents say

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Indian teachers that inspired Super 30 movie talk about hope

Movie is based on international best-selling book by B.C. doctor

Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Most Read