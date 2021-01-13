Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Closing arguments to begin at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Final submissions to start Wednesday afternoon for killer of Letisha Reimer, 13

Closing arguments were expected to begin Wednesday morning in the “not criminally responsible” (NCR) hearing for the man convicted of the 2016 stabbing of an Abbotsford teen.

But the proceedings in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster have been delayed until 2 p.m. after Justice Heather Holmes was told that killer Gabriel Klein, who was in the courtroom, was sick.

Holmes asked that Klein be removed and taken back to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, where he is being held.

“My concern is that nobody should be in the courthouse, let alone the courtroom, if they’re feeling ill,” Holmes said.

Klein will now appear via video at the proceedings Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Closing arguments were expected to conclude Thursday, but could now carry into Friday.

Klein was convicted in March 2020 of the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer, 13, at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016 and of the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend (who can’t be named due to a publication ban).

RELATED: Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

The NCR defence was not used during his trial, and his sentencing hearing had been scheduled to take place in September of this year. Instead, families of the two girls were informed a week ahead that Klein had been granted an NCR hearing.

The proceedings – held over nine court dates – began Nov. 9, and presentation of the evidence concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Klein testified on the first day of the hearing that he stabbed the two girls in the high school rotunda because he thought one was a zombie and the other was a witch.

The courts previously heard that Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia and delusions. He was at first found unfit to stand trial, but was then found fit in January 2019.

An NCR ruling means that a judge believes an individual did not have the capacity to appreciate his or her actions and/or know right from wrong at the time of their offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeSupreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Previous story
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Just Posted

Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Operation Restore Faith in Big Red: Santa visits Langley kids in red Jeep

Couple estimates to have stopped at 20 homes

Fort Langley’s Colin Arthur took a step back in time during a recent visit to the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and captured this picture – an image he associates strongly with Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A walk back through time

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Winners of the “Shop Your Heart Out” contest put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association posed for a group photo in McBurney Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A Langley City contest where people pick their favorite charities raises more than $5,000

‘Shop Your Heart Out’ winners announced

A cannabis firm with a major operation in Langley is selling off a vegetable and flower growing subdivision. (Black Press Media files)
Cannabis grower Zenabis sells Langley-based Bevo

The split leaves Bevo as Zenabis’s local landlord

Thousands in Langley are left without power on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as a result of the windstorm. (BC Hydro)
Strong winds result in school closures, leave thousands in Langley without power

School district asks public to monitor its website for updates

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)
Closing arguments to begin at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Final submissions to start Wednesday afternoon for killer of Letisha Reimer, 13

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Most Read