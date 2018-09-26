Cloverdale- Langley City MP John Aldag. (File)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP elected chair of environment, sustainable development committee

John Aldag says he looks forward to the ‘new challenge’

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag has been elected chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development.

According to a Wednesday press release, Aldag was elected unanimously by his fellow committee members.

“It is a distinct privilege to take on this new role. I am humbled by the confidence and trust that members of the committee have placed in me,” said Aldag in the prepared statement. “The committee has studied a broad range of issues of great importance to Canadians and I’m excited to continue supporting this work as Chair.”

Aldag was first appointed to the environment committee in 2016, and since then he has participated in the review of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, and studies on Canada’s built heritage and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Three government bills and three private members bills — including Aldag’s C-374 bill, which introduced an amendment to the Historic Sites and Monuments Act to include representatives from the Indigenous peoples of Canada — have also been studied by the committee.

Aldag thanked former chair Deb Shulte for her leadership and “tireless work,” and said he looked forward to the new challenge of serving as chair.


