Brookswood resident Shannon Donaldson posted this image of the clutter next door on social media. (Shannon Donaldson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Owner of problem property cites ban on evictions during pandemic as contributing factor

Brookswood resident Shannon Donaldson is sick and tired of living next door to clutter and noise and she would like someone to do something about it.

Donaldson, who lives in the 2400 block of 200 Street, told the Langley Advance Times the problem started around the beginning of the year when a number of camping trailers appeared on the property next door, along with some large storage trailers.

“It looked like a homeless camp,” Donaldson commented.

That was when Donaldson said the problems started.

Donald described people screaming at each other, loud music, a generator running around-the-clock and bright lights shining into her windows.

“They were partying all night long,” Donaldson said.

When she has complained to the RCMP, Donaldson said she’s been told it’s a bylaw matter, and when she goes to the Township bylaws department, they wil only say it is an “open case.”

“I think they’re just giving lip service,” Donaldson fumed.

When they complained to the property owner about the tenants, they were told no one was living in the trailers.

“[But] the lights were on,” Donaldson maintained.

READ ALSO: Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Finally, out of frustration, Donaldson took to social media to post pictures of the clutter next door.

“Does anyone have any other ideas of what to do?” she asked.

When the Langley Advance Times contacted the Township of Langley about the matter, the response was an unsigned statement via email that confirmed there was an “active investigation file” on the complaint.

“Our records indicate that a bylaw officer has been in contact with the complainant on more than one occasion,” the Township message said.

“It is important for complainants to understand that some bylaw complaints can involve a long and methodical investigation and enforcement process, and while the Township continues to work on the complaints during that process, there are not often frequent updates to provide.”

It added the property in question was zoned SR-2 which allows for the parking of RV’s, but “does not permit persons to live in a recreational trailer.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

When contacted for comment, the property owner, who gave his name as “Pete,” said he has been trying to get some problem tenants evicted, but could not because of the B.C. government ban on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency

With that ban now coming to an end, Pete said he has filed the necessary paperwork to have them evicted.

However it plays out, Donaldson is hoping for some peace and quiet.

“I just want to not be wakened by yelling and screaming,” Donaldson commented.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: District addresses back-to-school re-start in Langley

Just Posted

Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Owner of problem property cites ban on evictions during pandemic as contributing factor

VIDEO: District addresses back-to-school re-start in Langley

Deadline to submit school survey is Aug. 31

Small, live music performances return to Langley’s Rose Gellert Hall

In honour of Beethoven’s 250th birth year, the quartet is presenting his music throughout the year

Alternative rock band drops music video for latest single, ‘Get Down’

Allen Yang, Bronsen Rasmussen, and Langley resident Nick Svab make up the hard rock trio

Aldergrove author takes inspiration from small town life to craft debut novel

Local writer Andre Gress published adventure novel Boone and Jacque: Saddleton’s Secret

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Fraser Health recruiting ‘health influencers’ to help bend the COVID-19 curve

People aged 20 to 29 now represent 30 per cent of the new cases

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

Most Read