CN Railway. (The Canadian Press files)

CN employees heading back to work after temporary layoffs as blockades wind down

Anti-pipeline blockades sidelined more than 1,400 freight and passenger trains

Canadian National Railway Co. has started to call back most of the 450 workers temporarily laid off last month, when blockades brought the company’s eastern network to a near standstill.

The blockades sidelined more than 1,400 freight and passenger trains and, according to analyst estimates, cost the company scores of millions of dollars.

CN chief executive JJ Ruest says the recovery process will take several weeks as shipments of bulk and consumer products ramp up.

CN shut down its eastern network on Feb. 13, one week into a blockade by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters that cut a key rail link east of Belleville, Ont.

Provincial police cleared the blockade last week, which was launched in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline slated to pass through their traditional territory in British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs reached a draft agreement Sunday with senior federal and provincial government ministers centering on rights and title.

READ MORE: Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN RailCoastal GasLinkPipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lametti sows uncertainty over meaning of foreseeable death in MAiD bill
Next story
Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read